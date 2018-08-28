Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Those behind the proposed Jetty Lane community youth and arts centre are asking the community to help shape the new building.

A planning application for the site was entered earlier this year after Suffolk County Council awarded a 125 year lease to the group with a peppercorn rent last December.

In the mean time the Jetty Lane CIC who are behind the building want to give local people the chance to have their say on the building’s development and what it could be used for in the future.

“We want to make sure the Jetty Lane community, arts and youth centre serves all areas of the community, and would like to hear how you might use it,” said the group in the survey.

Questions featured in the survey tackle areas such as the activities it could be used for, transport and travel links that users might choose as well as when the community believes it is most likely to use the building.

The survey is the latest step in the group’s long run campaign to open the new centre after its predecessor was closed down and demolished in 2017.

The new centre hopes to house a number of different local groups including the 1st Woodbridge Scouts and local charity Just 42 who have been based in two mobiles on the site since the old centre’s demolition.

The survey was the first action of the project’s new director Dr Amy Mallett who has recently joined the team.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the Jetty Lane project.

“The new community, arts and youth centre will be a fabulous resource for Woodbridge.”

Suffolk born, Dr Mallett will be helping the group to bring its plans for the youth centre to fruition and brings a range of community project experience.

She has previously worked with a wide range of organisations including Snape Maltings, Dance East and the English National Ballet.

The results of the survey will be unveiled at the ShowStoppers event on December 15 at The Riverside in Woodbridge.

The group are hoping to hear a decision on the results of their planning application at the end of the year.

To take part in the survey visit this link.