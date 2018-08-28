Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 December 2018

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

Archant

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Those behind the proposed Jetty Lane community youth and arts centre are asking the community to help shape the new building.

A planning application for the site was entered earlier this year after Suffolk County Council awarded a 125 year lease to the group with a peppercorn rent last December.

In the mean time the Jetty Lane CIC who are behind the building want to give local people the chance to have their say on the building’s development and what it could be used for in the future.

“We want to make sure the Jetty Lane community, arts and youth centre serves all areas of the community, and would like to hear how you might use it,” said the group in the survey.

Questions featured in the survey tackle areas such as the activities it could be used for, transport and travel links that users might choose as well as when the community believes it is most likely to use the building.

The survey is the latest step in the group’s long run campaign to open the new centre after its predecessor was closed down and demolished in 2017.

The new centre hopes to house a number of different local groups including the 1st Woodbridge Scouts and local charity Just 42 who have been based in two mobiles on the site since the old centre’s demolition.

The survey was the first action of the project’s new director Dr Amy Mallett who has recently joined the team.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to contribute to the Jetty Lane project.

“The new community, arts and youth centre will be a fabulous resource for Woodbridge.”

Suffolk born, Dr Mallett will be helping the group to bring its plans for the youth centre to fruition and brings a range of community project experience.

She has previously worked with a wide range of organisations including Snape Maltings, Dance East and the English National Ballet.

The results of the survey will be unveiled at the ShowStoppers event on December 15 at The Riverside in Woodbridge.

The group are hoping to hear a decision on the results of their planning application at the end of the year.

To take part in the survey visit this link.

Topic Tags:

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

53 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Video ‘I’m more than just that heritage’ – Helen Pankhurst readies herself for chancellor role

53 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Helen Pankhurst says that she is more than just her heritage Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Her ancestors fought for British women’s suffrage and soon she will become the first chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

Survey launched to seek community views on new Woodbridge youth centre

53 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR

A new survey has been launched to find out what community members want to see in a brand-new youth centre being created in Woodbridge.

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Yesterday, 17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

Yesterday, 21:11 Adam Howlett
An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Highways England has confirmed the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills is now fully open to traffic after a day of chaos on the roads.

‘They’re like buses’ - police bemoan number of cars with expired MOTs

Yesterday, 19:48 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have noticed a rise in cars without MOTs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic officers have hit out at the number of cars they find without valid MOTs, saying: “They’re like buses.”

Plans for Ipswich northern bypass business case delayed

Yesterday, 18:11 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed northern bypass, Lower Road,Westerfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The business case for a northern relief road in Ipswich has been delayed until at least 2019, it has emerged.

Family’s unanswered questions over mum’s death in house fire

Yesterday, 16:43 Will Jefford
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Mandy Miller was found dead after emergency services were called to a house fire in Reid Close on Friday, January 26.

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

Yesterday, 16:30 Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Council heading to court next month over ‘dangerously unsafe’ former Fisons building

Yesterday, 19:30 Katy Sandalls
Firefighters attended two fires at the old Fisons building in Bramford this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council will be heading to court next month over the former Fisons buildings in Bramford, it has been revealed.

Most read

A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills reopens after day of chaos on roads

An overturned lorry blocked both lanes of the eastbound carriageway Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich teenager targeted by group in revenge attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide