Fire crews tackling blaze at wooden structure

Fire crews have been called to Brockley Crescent were a wooden structure was said to be on fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services have been called to a wooden structure near homes in Ipswich this morning following a fire.

Firefighters were called at 5.40am on Tuesday morning to Brockley Crescent.

Four crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook are attending the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that the structure, which measures around 7m by 10m, had been well alight when crews arrived and that the fire had spread to nearby fences.

She said that crews were tackling the blaze from a number of angles.

Four hose reels and two sets of breathing apparatus were also used at the scene.

All nearby residents have been accounted for and are being kept at a safe distance from the fire.

Suffolk police were also alerted to the incident.