Happy birthday! Toddlers celebrate anniversary of Ipswich Museum's Wool.I.Am
PUBLISHED: 16:29 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 25 February 2020
Charlotte Bond
Toddlers in Ipswich have rallied together at the town's museum to celebrate the birthday of replica mammoth Wool.I.Am.
Children under five were invited to the birthday party for the town's favourite woolly, who has been an integral part of Ipswich Museum since the 1980s.
His quirky name was given to him following a 2014 poll, which saw him named after The Voice and Black Eyed Peas star Will.I.Am.
As part of the day, children arrived dressed as animals and sung him "happy birthday".
Melanie Hollis, collections and learning curator at the museum, said: "Reaching out to families and their children from an early age is really important to us.
"It is a great thing for them to access history and learn about their past and where they are from in a bid to help them discover more about themselves.
"Wool.I.Am is such a popular feature of the museum and its great to see him appreciated."