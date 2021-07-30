Published: 12:12 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 12:21 PM July 30, 2021

A popular Ipswich pub has closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Woolpack in Tuddenham Road will be closed until next Thursday.

It is thought that the staff member contracted the virus at the Latitude Festival last week.

Several attendees of the festival have since reported contracting the virus.



Landlady Marita Hunter-Rodwell said: “It’s a matter of ensuring the absolute safety of our customers and our staff, even though legally we don’t have to close.



“Only one staff member has tested positive, and does have mild symptoms, but other staff members were also at Latitude so the morally correct decision is to close for the full isolation period, and until everyone tests negative and we have of course deep cleaned the premises.



“We plan to open again this coming Thursday, August 5.”



