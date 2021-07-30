News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
The Woolpack pub closed after staff member tests positive for Covid

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:12 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM July 30, 2021
The Woolpack in Ipswich, where Scott Evans stole alcohol from Picture: ARCHANT

The Woolpack in Tuddenham Road is closed until Thursday - Credit: Archant

A popular Ipswich pub has closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. 

The Woolpack in Tuddenham Road will be closed until next Thursday. 

It is thought that the staff member contracted the virus at the Latitude Festival last week.

Several attendees of the festival have since reported contracting the virus

Landlady Marita Hunter-Rodwell said: “It’s a matter of ensuring the absolute safety of our customers and our staff, even though legally we don’t have to close.

“Only one staff member has tested positive, and does have mild symptoms, but other staff members were also at Latitude so the morally correct decision is to close for the full isolation period, and until everyone tests negative and we have of course deep cleaned the premises.

“We plan to open again this coming Thursday, August 5.”

 

