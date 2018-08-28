Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you been betrumped lately?

PUBLISHED: 11:23 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:23 22 November 2018

Pettifogging is still in the dictionary but doesn't get much use - is it time for a revival? Picture: LJM

Pettifogging is still in the dictionary but doesn't get much use - is it time for a revival? Picture: LJM

Archant

Should we revive all the archaic words that rarely get an airing or should we find a new way of using them? Lynne Mortimer considers.

The words we have loved and mostly lost − is it time they made a comeback?

Which words? Well the 600 cited by author Edward Allhusen include betrumped, pettifogging, harridan, trollop, conk and lickspittle. Harridan − a bossy woman; trollop − a promiscuous woman. I’m not sure we need those two making a reappearance unless they go unisex. It would make a change from the more usual “masterful” and “bit of a lad” that embrace the same sort of thing... except more with approbation than censure.

The English language as we are forever being told, moves on. Only last week Oxford Dictionaries declared its word of the year was “toxic” as it relates to today’s world.

“More than ever, people have been using ‘toxic’ to describe a vast array of things, situations, concerns and events,” says the esteemed lexicographer.

The top 10 words that have been paired with toxic are: chemical, masculinity, substance, gas, environment, relationship, culture, waste, algae and air. I can’t say I have noticed toxic masculinity... must have missed that one.

The words that made the shortlist were gaslighting, incel, techlash, gammon, big dick energy (we won’t go into this one, cakeism (wanting your cake and to be able to eat it... a Brexit negotiation reference). overtouristing and orbiting. Nice to see gaslight making a comeback, that should please Mr Allhusen even though in this verb form it refers to the film Gaslight when someone is psychologically manipulated.

Gammon is an older middle-class white man whose face becomes flushed due to anger when expressing political opinions.

These are all words which have newly emerged from the zeitgeist or with a new definition. It seems to me we that have the answer in our own hands. If we want to re-engage with old, defunct words then all we have to do is find them a modern meaning.

Betrumped − that has to be an easy one. It’s original meaning is “to cheat or deceive” but Betrumped in a 2108 context could well mean to be the subject of an unsympathetic Donald Trump tweet.

Pettifogging: originally means attaching undue importance to a matter. With just a slight adjustment, we get Pettimogging − giving too much credence to the opinions of multi-millionaire politician Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Trollop: an online troll with slack grammar and spelling

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

47 minutes ago Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

19 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

45 minutes ago David Vincent
Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes, intended for young professionals.

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

05:30 Paul Geater
Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The first stage towards spending a further £3m on improving Ipswich town centre is likely to be signalled by councillors next week.

Six stories you need to read today

08:25 Jake Foxford
Shoppers will be able to find great savings from independent retailers in Ipswich town centre too. Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Horses on the loose, Black Friday deals and Ipswich’s battle against drug dealers - find the top Suffolk and Essex stories in one place.

Black Friday offers already available at many top stores in Suffolk

07:30 Judy Rimmer
New Look in Ipswich is advertising its Black Friday sales. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Black Friday might not be quite here yet, but many retailers with stores in Suffolk and north Essex have already unveiled offers, with some expanding the day into a week or even more.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

23 minutes ago Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Huge fall in number of young people entering criminal justice system

05:30 Tom Potter
The number of young people entering the criminal justice system has fallen significantly over the last 10 years Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

Children and young people are almost 90% less likely to be cautioned or convicted for a first offence in Suffolk than a decade ago, according to new figures.

‘Our mental health system is failing’ – Bleak warning over state of care in Suffolk

05:30 Emily Townsend
Stock image of a patient with a mental health worker Picture: SHIRONOSOV/GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk’s mental health and wellbeing system is failing and people are struggling to access support they need – even in moments of crisis.

Cold weather and scattered showers expected in Suffolk

09:06 Jake Foxford
Suffolk is braced for single-digit temperatures for the weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Forecasters recommend hats and scarves for high street shoppers looking for Black Friday deals as the next few days are set to be chilly.

Most read

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide