News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Is Tesco preparing its new store in Ipswich's Tavern Street?

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:30 AM June 11, 2021   
Croydons in Tavern Street

Construction workers appear to have moved into the former Jack Wills building in Tavern Street - Credit: Matthew Earth

Is work to turn the former Croydon's jewellers and Jack Wills store in Ipswich's Tavern Street into a new Tesco Metro finally under way?

Jack Wills never reopened after the first lockdown last year — and Tesco has had an interest in the former jewellers for many years, even before its most recent spell as a fashion store.

In July it was revealed that Tesco had applied for an off-licence for the store and also sought planning permission for air conditioning and extraction units.

It did not need planning permission for use as a store because that is already the building's established use.

This week workers have been seen putting up temporary fencing around the store prompting speculation that work could be underway to finally get it reopened.

However, Tesco was not able to say whether this work is in any way connected with their plans for the building. It would require considerable internal work to become a supermarket because of the large staircase that dominates it.

You may also want to watch:

The store is one of the most prominent in Ipswich town centre — but it is not as old as many people believe.

It was created in 1929 when Tavern Street was widened. It was part of the "Mockbethan" development in the town centre with new buildings made to look like a Tudor streetscape.

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 reopens after car ends up on its side near Martlesham
  2. 2 Man who assaulted railway staff member and spat in officer's face is jailed
  3. 3 Man arrested as police execute drugs warrant at Ipswich address
  1. 4 Felixstowe pub could be demolished to make way for new shop and homes
  2. 5 The best 9 attractions in Ipswich according to Trip Advisor
  3. 6 Crackdown on parking fines non-payment - 20 cars clamped in a fortnight
  4. 7 Kesgrave shooting: Accused says he was 'upset and alone' after bullying
  5. 8 Historic Waterfront building set to be restored by Ipswich council
  6. 9 Missing Ipswich man Robert Parker found safe and well
  7. 10 'Don't write me off' - Witches rider 'making progress' after breaking eight ribs

The store was run by several generations of the Croydon family until the company called in administrators in 1994 and was sold to Preston and Duckworth who later moved to premises in the Butter Market Street.

From the late 1990s until 2010 the building was home to Blacks outdoor shop and was empty for several years until Jack Wills took it on in 2017.

It is seen as one of the most significant shops in the centre of Ipswich — and Tesco first proposed moving in during 2013 although their interest later faded.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woodland adjoining Foxhall Road near Ipswich.

Woodland

Look at images of the woodland being sold near Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place outside the former Debenhams store in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

Man taken to hospital after Ipswich town centre assault

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Fashion retailer Next's Martlesham Heath store

Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
General manager of The Crown Hungry Horse, Stuart Arnold

How wearing PJs could earn you a free breakfast this weekend

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus