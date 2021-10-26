Published: 12:59 PM October 26, 2021

Unex branding has been put up on the former Debenhams building on Ipswich Cornhill. - Credit: Paul Geater

Property giant Unex Group has started work stripping out the former Debenhams on Ipswich Cornhill - and has put signs up around the building showing it is new hands.

The company confirmed last week that the work was to start as it looks forward to find a new use and new tenants for the building which is the largest and most important in the town centre.

Unex Group managing director Adrian Morris confirmed last week that work was about to start and on Sunday banners indicating the company's ownership of the building were being put up.

Mr Morris said it could become a health and leisure hub - but the company is already planning to turn one floor into offices and is even looking at the possibility of building a further floor for office space if the demand is there.

It has been working with Ipswich council on drawing up its plans for the site.