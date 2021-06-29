Working Men's Club join Sound City Ipswich 2021 line-up

Published: 1:56 PM June 29, 2021

Working Men's Club headline the latest group of acts to have joined the line-up for the two-day Sound City Ipswich Festival coming to town this autumn.

The up-and-coming synth-rock outfit, which have garnered rave reviews nationally off the back of last year's debut album, are joined by jazz poet Alabaster dePlume, indie pop band The Goon Sax, folk electronica from Falle Nioke and experimental dance-punk band Deep Tan.

Sound City Ipswich, which launched in 2019 as a sold-out event, returns after a Covid-enforced lay off in 2020, and this year is expanding to a two-day event on October 1 and 2.

Swimsuit Competition performing on the Cornhill for Sound City Ipswich 2019. Picture: PHILIP CHARLES - Credit: Philip Charles

Launched in partnership with Sound City Liverpool and Out Loud Music, the event will see musicians perform across a host of stages, including a free outdoor stage run by BBC Introducing on the Cornhill, as well as the Corn Exchange and The Smokehouse.

It aims to showcase Ipswich as a destination for touring artists to visit, as well as promote local and touring talent.

An industry conference will take place during the day on October 1, before music begins later that evening and continues on the Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

The latest raft of acts join a line-up already featuring a wealth of talent across a host of genres, including London rapper TrueMendous, the Mercury Award nominated Porridge Radio and American songwriter BC Camplight.

Sound City Ipswich 2021 line-up - Credit: Sound City Ipswich

A spokeswoman from the event said: "Sound City Ipswich returns between 1st and 2nd October with an exciting array of upcoming and established artists.

"The East Anglian festival now welcomes new wavers Working Men’s Club, jazz poet Alabaster dePlume, lyrical indie pop from The Goon Sax, West African folk-electronica from Falle Nioke and experimental dance-punk from Deep Tan."

"Following the success of our sold-out day-long event back in 2019, this year’s eclectic selection will now be spread across two days instead of one, providing audiences with a greater selection of acts to see at venues across the town," she added.

Tickets are on sale now, and include single day or weekend passes. To find out more visit the website here.

Alabaster dePlume is joining Sound City Ipswich in 2021 - Credit: Chris Almeida



