How to avoid costume casualties on World Book Day

World Book Day is on March 7 Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO Archant

With children across the county dressing up for World Book Day this week, parents and carers are being offered some advice on ensuring costumes are free from hazards.

Suffolk Trading Standards has provided this advice:

•Only allow children access to toy axes, swords and other costume accessories under strict supervision.

•Do not give children products intended for adult use only.

•Look for the CE European Safety Mark when buying costumes and accessories.

•Use well established shops to ensure products come from reputable suppliers.

•Flowing items like fake beards or capes can become hazardous if worn near naked flames such as candles.

•Ensure you use only fire retardant costumes and masks for dressing up.

•Plastic capes and bin liners can pose a fire risk.

If you suspect a costume of being unsafe, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.