E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fake coronavirus fund and council tax discount offer among latest scams

16 May, 2020 - 06:00
Suffolk Trading Standards warned of new scams circulating online Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk Trading Standards warned of new scams circulating online Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Archant

Scammers are continuing to prey on the good nature of the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fake WHO email and website Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDSFake WHO email and website Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards warned people to be aware of an email claiming to be from the World Health Organisation and containing a link to a fake website requesting donations to support the global response to Covid-19.

A spokesman said: “Hackers and cyber scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus disease pandemic by sending fraudulent email and WhatsApp messages that attempt to trick you into clicking on malicious links or opening attachments.

“These actions can be used to steal money or sensitive information.

“If you are contacted by a person or organisation that appears to be WHO, verify their authenticity before responding.

Fake council tax offer email Picture: IBCFake council tax offer email Picture: IBC

“The World Health Organisation will never ask for your username or password to access safety information; never email attachments you didn’t ask for; never ask you to visit a link outside of who.int; never charge money to apply for a job, register for a conference, or reserve a hotel, and never conduct lotteries or offer prizes, grants, certificates or funding through email.”

Other examples of online scams have included fake holiday refunds, testing kits or vaccines; overpriced or fake facemasks, hand sanitiser and hard-to-get goods; fake articles or false coronavirus maps, and emails using voluntary action to get people to share personal details.

Meanwhile, scams unrelated to the outbreak have also appeared in the form of emails offering council tax reductions.

Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk Trading Standards have urged anyone who receives the email not to reply, click on the link, or give out any personal or financial details.

The council said it would not ask for bank details in emails.

Suffolk Trading Standards said:

“If you receive an email, text message or phone call offering a council tax refund or a council tax band reassessment, do not give out any personal information, particularly bank account, or debit or credit card details.

“Delete any emails or texts and block the sender. Do not reply or click on any links.”

You can report suspicious emails here.

If in any doubt, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Town will need to make some tough decisions when it comes to out-of-contract players

Danny Rowe and Will Keane are both out of contract this summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jailed in Suffolk: Drug dealer and man who attacked woman after claiming to be in ‘coronavirus team’

From left to right, Anthony McLeod, Scott Haym and Mateusz Nowakowski. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Fake coronavirus fund and council tax discount offer among latest scams

Suffolk Trading Standards warned of new scams circulating online Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Where can you shop in Ipswich this weekend?

Where can you shop in Ipswich this weekend? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burglary accused denies coughing at police when arrested

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24