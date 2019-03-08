E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Live blog: Suffolk and north Essex mark World Mental Health Day

PUBLISHED: 10:18 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 10 October 2019

Ed Sheeran is supporting World Mental Health Day with the Duke of Suxxex Prince Harry PICTURE: PA Wire/ Mark Large / Ian West

Ed Sheeran is supporting World Mental Health Day with the Duke of Suxxex Prince Harry PICTURE: PA Wire/ Mark Large / Ian West

PA Wire/PA Images

Today schools, charities and other community organisations are hosting events across Suffolk and north Essex to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Throughout the day we will be bringing you pictures and updates of what is being done to mark World Mental Health Day in our area.

Let us know what you are doing to mark World Mental Health Day by using the hashtag #WMHDSuffolk or #WMHDEssex or email suzanne.day@archant.co.uk.

WATCH: Ed Sheeran teases project with Prince Harry in latest Instagram video

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of man found in Ipswich building identified

The Romanian man's body was found in a busineess in Back Hamlet in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cab drivers accused of stalking female passengers on social media

Faye Ramsey's Facebook post about a taxi complaint was shared hundreds of times Picutre: FAYE RAMSEY

Biker airlifted to Addenbrooke’s with potential life-threatening injuries after crash

An air ambulance has been at the scene of a crash near Felixstowe Morrisons Picture: GINTARE RACIENE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fresh debate set to take place on controversial home to school transport changes in Suffolk

Cllr Jack Abbott said the changes were

‘It’s atrocious’ – Mum tells of hospital transport nightmare as patients resort to using taxis

Janice Leach, 55, has frequent dialysis sessions at the West Suffolk Hospital - but has criticised the patient transport service provider, E-zec medical, for late and missed pickups Pictures: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL NHS TRUST / SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

How to avoid the road closure causing gridlock in Ipswich

Drivers are being diverted from Handford Road to Yarmouth Road and Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

‘Proud of them all’ - meet the amazing Ipswich teenagers who are UK’s leading care home befrienders

The sixth-formers from Northgate High School in Ipswich have been named as the leading 'YOPEY Befrienders' in the country. Pictured is Elizabeth Moss with a resident from The Willows care home. Picture: PAUL SANWELL

Dave Gooderham: Why I owe Kayden Jackson an apology

Kayden Jackson, pictured with fans at Fleetwood, is Town's leading scorer this season - and Dave Gooderham owes him an apology! Picture: PAGEPIX LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists