Travelling bards to take to the rail to celebrate World Poetry Day

Ipswich is set to celebrate UNESCO's World Poetry Day with two events.

Six of Suffolk’s finest poets are to take their lines from paper to rail in celebration of UNESCO’s World Poetry Day.

The travelling bards will make their way from Ipswich railway station to Halesworth by train on Thursday, reciting their favourite poems along the way.

Starting from 1pm, the merry wordsmiths will conclude their tour at The Cut Arts Centre in Halesworth at 2.30pm.

Amy Wragg, of the East Suffolk Lines community rail partnership, said: ‘I am delighted to be organising this unique poetry parade on the trains, as my first event in post.

“I have worked in poetry for over a decade and know just how many incredible writers and performers we have in this area.”

Elsewhere, Waterstones in Ipswich will be holding an open mic night for the town’s budding poets, storytellers and rappers starting from 7pm.

Entry to the open mic event is free of charge.