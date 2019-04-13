Group prepare for World record conga attempt on Felixstowe seafront

A group from Ipswich are taking on the world record for the longest distance travelled by a conga line on Felixstowe seafront over the Easter weekend.

A core team of 11, from the Ipswich Outdoor Group, will attempt to smash the record by conga dancing more than eight miles up and down the promenade.

The current world record is 7.5 miles and was set in Brighton in 2016.

As well as making their mark in the record books, the team want to raise as much as they can for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Simon Fevyer, Ipswich Outdoor Group committee member, said “This event combines our two favourite things – being outdoors and having fun.

“Hopefully we can also raise as much money as possible for a truly worthwhile cause.

“Please come along on the day and support us.”

Mr Fevyer is asking the public to come along and cheer them on as they dance down the seafront.

Ipswich Outdoor Group member John Wright has been involved in raising money for the charity after the hospice provided exceptional care for his wife Toni in 2017.

Since then, Toni’s family have been fundraising, running a host of campaigns over the last two years and contributing more than £70,000 for the charity.

The conga team will don colourful costumes for the world record attempt and have been practicing in Christchurch Park in Ipswich and along the seafront in Felixstowe - to the enjoyment of passers by.

Beth Condie, community fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said she was looking forward to seeing the conga line in all its glory.

She said: “We’re used to our fundraisers doing all sorts of whacky things to raise money for us, but this is certainly a first.

“We can’t wait until Sunday, April 28 to see this world record attempt take place in Felixstowe and hope it will also be a fantastic fundraising event for the hospice.”

Ipswich Outdoor Group, which has more than 200 members, regularly organises local walks, cycle rides and other outdoor activities in Ipswich, as well as a host of social events and trips away.

To find out more about the group’s world record attempt and their fundraising campaign for the hospice, visit their website.