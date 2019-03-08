Ipswich Scouts set off for World Jamboree

Young people from Suffolk have set off for a World Scout Jamboree. Picture: OLLIE SMITH

Scouts from Ipswich have set off for one of the world's biggest events in the Scouting calendar.

Unit 19 Teagulls are joining in the World Scout Jamboree in North America, a pilgrimage of 40,000 Scouts from around the world for two weeks of activities.

The Suffolk unit is part of a 5,000-strong UK contingent, who will see also get a chance to go sight-seeing in New York before heading out to West Virginia.

The World Scout Jamboree includes opportunities for Scouts to learn new skills with other young people from across the globe, which they will then be able to use in other aspects of their life.

Sylvie Bull, 14, from Ipswich, said: "I have been counting down the days until we leave and finished packing two weeks ago.

"The people I am going with have become my closest friends and I can't wait to make friends with Scouts from all over the world.

"We have skills to share food to taste, it's going to be awesome.'