Ipswich Scouts set off for World Jamboree

PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 23 July 2019

Young people from Suffolk have set off for a World Scout Jamboree. Picture: OLLIE SMITH

Scouts from Ipswich have set off for one of the world's biggest events in the Scouting calendar.

Unit 19 Teagulls are joining in the World Scout Jamboree in North America, a pilgrimage of 40,000 Scouts from around the world for two weeks of activities.

The Suffolk unit is part of a 5,000-strong UK contingent, who will see also get a chance to go sight-seeing in New York before heading out to West Virginia.

The World Scout Jamboree includes opportunities for Scouts to learn new skills with other young people from across the globe, which they will then be able to use in other aspects of their life.

Sylvie Bull, 14, from Ipswich, said: "I have been counting down the days until we leave and finished packing two weeks ago.

"The people I am going with have become my closest friends and I can't wait to make friends with Scouts from all over the world.

"We have skills to share food to taste, it's going to be awesome.'

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds found

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Homebase at Warren Heath set to become first B&M garden centre in Ipswich

The old Homebase site at Warren Heath is to be changed into a new B&M store. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

