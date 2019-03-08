Social worker filmed men 'assaulting' woman in car park, court told

Cumberland Towers off Norwich Road in Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

A social worker who became concerned after seeing sexual activity between a young woman and a group of men in a car park near an Ipswich tower block filmed what was happening on his mobile phone, a court has heard.

The witness told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that he had been at home with a friend when he became aware of the woman and three men in a small car park near Cumberland Towers.

The woman, who appeared to be "under the influence of something", was sitting on a wall and two of the men were standing very close to her while the third appeared to be acting as a look-out.

The witness, who gave his evidence from behind a screen, claimed that two of the men appeared to "take it in turns" to have sexual contact with the woman, with one of them getting her to perform a sex act on him and the other touching her breast area.

The social worker said the woman didn't appear to be in control of what was happening and was so concerned that he called the police and filmed what was taking place on his mobile phone.

You may also want to watch:

Before the court are: Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and Robert Mihai, 18, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich, who have all denied raping and sexual assaulting the woman on August 25 last year.

It has been alleged the woman, who is in her early 20s, was pulled into a small car park near Cumberland Towers by Gheorghe Mihai who allegedly kissed her and put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

"She said 'no' and tried to push him away but he ignored her protestations," said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

After the alleged attack by Gheorghe Mihai, Robert Mihai allegedly put his hand down the woman's top and touched her between the legs over her trousers while Ciuca had acted as a look out.

After his arrest Gheorghe Mihai accepted the alleged victim had performed a sex act on him but denied forcing her to do it.

Robert Mihai denied touching the woman sexually and Ciuca denied acting as a look out

The trial continues.