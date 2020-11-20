E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man in court over alleged car battery theft

PUBLISHED: 12:57 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 20 November 2020

An Ipswich man is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court over car battery theft charges Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court over car battery theft charges Picture: ARCHANT

A 55-year-old man from Ipswich is to appear in court charged in connection with the theft of car batteries.

Police were called to a yard in Wright Road in the town on Wednesday evening (Thursday, November 19) after receiving reports that a man was attempting to steal car batteries.

Upon arrival, police arrested a man and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Julian Ellis, of Serpentine Road, was subsequently charged with the theft of two car batteries.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.

