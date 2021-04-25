News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Football club smashes fundraising target for foodbank

Tom Potter

Published: 3:52 PM April 25, 2021   
Woodbridge Town Football Club Families in Need foodbank donation

Left to right: Tyler Howell (reserves team captain), Maureen Reynel MBE (founder and chair of the board of trustees for FIND), Sean Rea (first team captain), Glenn Snell (first team coach), Alice Ager (ladies captain), Leon Moore (first team manager) - Credit: Woodbridge Town Football Club

Despite the non-league football season being prematurely halted, there was no stopping one local club from using the suspension to stay active while helping a good cause.

Players and staff from Woodbridge Town Football Club visited Ipswich's FIND (Families in Need) foodbank at the weekend to hand over a cheque for £2,896.49 and take a tour of facilities in Braziers Wood Road.

The club raised the funding by team members collectively running a distance of more than 2,500 miles during February. 

Woodbridge Town Football Club Families in Need foodbank donation

Woodbridge Town Football Club touring facilities at Ipswich's Families in Need foodbank - Credit: Woodbridge Town Football Club

The challenge bred some friendly competition at the club, with the ladies' team leading the way until the men's first team pipped them at the post by just 18 miles.

The challenge was thought up by joint first team manager, Leon Moore, who initially suggested running 2,000 miles between the first team, ladies and reserves – about 10 miles per player, per week – with the aim of raising £1,000 to support FIND.

Mr Moore said he was blown away by the support and incredible generosity of sponsors to help people less fortunate.

