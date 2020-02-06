E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Extinction Rebellion takes "coffin" to council to highlight Ipswich pollution

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 06 February 2020

Members of XR Suffolk Sunrise delivered a child-size coffin to the Borough Council with 63 masks representing the number of pollution related deaths in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Members of XR Suffolk Sunrise delivered a child-size coffin to the Borough Council with 63 masks representing the number of pollution related deaths in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Members of Extinction Rebellion have staged a mock funeral at Ipswich Council's offices to highlight the danger of air pollution in the town - and the need to dramatically reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

The coffin from XR Suffolk Sunrise was left in Ipswich council's reception. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe coffin from XR Suffolk Sunrise was left in Ipswich council's reception. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Members of the XR Suffolk Sunrise group carried a small home-built "coffin" carrying 63 facemasks to represent the estimated number of people from Ipswich who died from pollution-related conditions over the last year.

They spread these around part of the foyer at the borough's Grafton House headquarters, while member Kirsty Logan read out a eulogy urging councillors to take decisive action to reduce pollution in the town.

Among the campaigners was East Suffolk Green Party councillor Rachel Smith-Lyte, who said there was a need for councils to do much more to ensure people did not drive as much - especially in polluting internal combustion vehicles.

She said: "We have to look at other ways of travelling, by public transport or cycling or walking. The level of pollution is continuing to rise and there are parts of the town where councillors know it is now quite dangerous.

"Using public transport isn't just good for the environment - you meet other people and talk to them. That is good for mental health. And you get a short walk at the beginning and end of the journey."

Ipswich Council is responsible for monitoring pollution in the town - but changes to road layouts, closing streets to cars and creating new cycle routes is the responsibility of Suffolk County Council.

The borough's portfolio-holder for public protection, Alasdair Ross, said: "Tackling air pollution requires a range of organisations to work together but the borough council is taking positive action by investing in a new fleet of electric vehicles, providing electric charging points in car parks and aiming to ensure that future development in the town does not impact on air quality.

"In addition, we subsidise a number of bus services in the town and provide the town centre shuttle bus. We would welcome the support of Suffolk County Council to reopen Bury Road Park and Ride and to put forward an Ipswich bid to the new electric buses fund.

"The public also has a part to play by not using cars on short trips if they can walk or take public transport and by not idling their engines in traffic or outside schools."

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Most Read

End of an era as Boots shuts Ipswich store

Boots is the only original store still open from the selection of shops and restaurants that opened initially back in 1992.

Police and ambulance called to Ipswich KFC

Police and paramedics were called to the scene about 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a public order incident Picture: ARCHANT

Could you be entitled to thousands of pounds? See if your surname is on our list

Could you be entitled to inherit money from an unclaimed estate? Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

White supremacist messages have been spotted in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking photo shows brutal street fight in Ipswich

The attack took place in Cardinal Street on July 26. Although the Sandus were involved in the affray, neither defendant was found to have been carrying a weapon and are not those pictured with poles in the image Picture: CHRIS ALCOCK

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traffic clears after delays past Orwell Bridge from Copdock interchange breakdown

A broken down van has partially blocked lane one of the southbound A12 carriageway. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Extinction Rebellion takes “coffin” to council to highlight Ipswich pollution

Members of XR Suffolk Sunrise delivered a child-size coffin to the Borough Council with 63 masks representing the number of pollution related deaths in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road blocked after 3 vehicle collision involving BMW

The junction of Foxhall Road and Bell Lane is blocked after a crash involving three vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman in serious condition after fall in Norwich Road

A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fall in Norwich Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘In an ideal world we’d like to keep them...’ – Town chief on Skuse and Dozzell contracts

Ipswich Town are talking to Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell about new contracts. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24