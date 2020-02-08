Video

WATCH Did you see Samba protest against air pollution deaths?

Members of Extinction Rebellion, joined by a Samba band, marched from Ipswich Cornhill to protest against the number of deaths caused by air pollution each year. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

This afternoon a crowd of shoppers stopped on Ipswich Cornhill to watch environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion set off on a Samba protest march through the town centre.

Under the watchful eye of police, members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) from across Suffolk spoke about the 63 people that are estimated to die in Ipswich each year because of air pollution-related conditions.

XR who had made colourful placards for the protest which they said highlighted a "Climate and ecological emergency."

Green Party councillor and XR member Rachel Smith-Lyte said: " We are threatened by air pollution, 63 people a year (in Ipswich) are apparently dying because of air pollution primarily because of emissions from cars and other vehicles."

Dr Adam Whybray from XR Ipswich said: " We all know lots of people with Asthma and who have health conditions relating to air pollution.

"It something the local government really can act on and make a difference. We need more investment in public transport."

