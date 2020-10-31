Did you see the Extinction Rebellion ‘die-in’ in Ipswich today?

Extinction Rebellion marched through Ipswich town centre to the Cornhill, where they then staged a die-in Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A coffin was paraded through Ipswich town centre today ahead of an protest on the Cornhill by environmental activists Extinction Rebellion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Extinction Rebellion protestors carried signs warning poeple to act now and save lives Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Extinction Rebellion protestors carried signs warning poeple to act now and save lives Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today mark’s the group’s second anniversary and they used it to once again highlight the climate catastrophe going on around us.

A coffin was carried through Ipswich to symbolise lives lost to the ongoing climate catastrophe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A coffin was carried through Ipswich to symbolise lives lost to the ongoing climate catastrophe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They carried placards in the style of the Government’s ‘hands, space, face’ message warning people to act now and save lives.

Members of Extinction Rebellion lay in the torrential rain at their die-in Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Members of Extinction Rebellion lay in the torrential rain at their die-in Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Once arriving at the Cornhill with their trade mark coffin bearing the message ‘Extinction is forever’, the group read their “Declaration of Rebellion”.

The die-in went ahead despite the atrocious weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The die-in went ahead despite the atrocious weather Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They then staged a dramatic “die-in”, dropping to the wet floor and staying there as crowds looked on in a bid to represent lives lost through extinction.

Member Tina Smith from Woodbridge said beforehand: “We wanted to mark the second anniversary because parliament and councils up and down the country have declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency thanks to the efforts of XR, yet things continue to get worse.”