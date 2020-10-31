Did you see the Extinction Rebellion ‘die-in’ in Ipswich today?
PUBLISHED: 14:05 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 31 October 2020
A coffin was paraded through Ipswich town centre today ahead of an protest on the Cornhill by environmental activists Extinction Rebellion.
Today mark’s the group’s second anniversary and they used it to once again highlight the climate catastrophe going on around us.
They carried placards in the style of the Government’s ‘hands, space, face’ message warning people to act now and save lives.
Once arriving at the Cornhill with their trade mark coffin bearing the message ‘Extinction is forever’, the group read their “Declaration of Rebellion”.
They then staged a dramatic “die-in”, dropping to the wet floor and staying there as crowds looked on in a bid to represent lives lost through extinction.
Member Tina Smith from Woodbridge said beforehand: “We wanted to mark the second anniversary because parliament and councils up and down the country have declared a Climate and Ecological Emergency thanks to the efforts of XR, yet things continue to get worse.”
