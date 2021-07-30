Small yacht rescued after being stranded in Felixstowe Port shipping lane
- Credit: RNLI Harwich
Lifeboat crews have rescued a small yacht that became stranded in a busy Suffolk shipping lane.
Volunteers from Harwich RNLI were sent to the stranded yacht at the the Port of Felixstowe just after 8am on Wednesday, July 28 after they were requested to assist by the Coastguard.
The 16 metre yacht was in near the Sunk Inner Light Vessel, after reportedly fouling its keel, propeller, and possibly its rudder, hampering manoeuvrability.
On arrival the the yacht’s captain was asked to perform some manoeuvres while being observed by the lifeboat coxswain.
It was deemed the safest option was for the yacht to make its own way into harbour under sail, escorted by the Harwich lifeboat.
They were met at the entrance to Levington Marina, on the River Orwell, at 11:55am by a workboat, which assisted the yacht and its four occupants into the marina – met by the Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team - where the yacht could be properly assessed and necessary repairs carried out.
