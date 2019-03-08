Delays expected as 60 tonne yacht transported to Ipswich Marina

Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: Archant Archant

Motorists are advised they may experience delays today as police officers escort an abnormal load through the county.

A yacht weighing 59,000kg - nearly 60 tonnes - will be escorted from Oundle, Peterborough to Ipswich Haven Marina today (April 23).

Police will escort the load through the A1303 via Newmarket and along the B1506 until it rejoins the A14.

The yacht will then be taken along the A1214, then the A137 until it reaches the outskirts of Ipswich.

It will then go along West End Road onto Bridge Street before using local roads to get into the Marina.

Suffolk Police will escort the boat from Quy Bridge Layby on the Cambridgeshire border to Haven Bridge Marina.

Officers are advising that drivers should expect delays along these routes during the day and so should allow more time for their journey.