Published: 3:26 PM July 11, 2021 Updated: 3:45 PM July 11, 2021

A collision has taken place near to the Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich (file picture) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A road in Ipswich is partly blocked after three vehicles were involved in a collision.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene at Yarmouth Road at 13.54pm today (Sunday, July 11), but the extend of any injuries is not yet known.

The collision happened near to the Army Reserve Centre and the road is currently blocked northbound between West End Road and Chevallier Street.



