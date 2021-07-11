News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich road blocked after three-vehicle collision

Judy Rimmer

Published: 3:26 PM July 11, 2021    Updated: 3:45 PM July 11, 2021
The Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich

A collision has taken place near to the Army Reserve Centre in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich (file picture) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A road in Ipswich is partly blocked after three vehicles were involved in a collision.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene at Yarmouth Road at 13.54pm today (Sunday, July 11), but the extend of any injuries is not yet known. 

The collision happened near to the Army Reserve Centre and the road is currently blocked northbound between West End Road and Chevallier Street.


