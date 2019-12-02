E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cyclist in critical condition after serious crash

PUBLISHED: 11:41 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 02 December 2019

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital afyer being involved in a serious crash in Ipswich which caused two busy streets to be closed for hours.

Police were called to the scene of the crash between a car and a bicycle in Yarmouth Road at 7.20pm on Sunday, December 1.

The crash happened near a crossing, which meant the adjoining Bramford Road was also closed whilst the immediate incident was dealt with.

Closures stretched into the night and Bramford Road was only reopened at 9pm, whilst Yarmouth Road remained shut for hours afterwards.

Suffolk police have now confirmed that the male cyclist was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical condition.

Witnesses said there was police tape cordoning off the site, as well as evidence markers across the pavements and road.

They also reported that they were turned away from the scene, which several police cars and ambulances attended.

