Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A terrified victim threw her coffee over an attacker after the second sexual assault in an Ipswich road within a week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both sexual assaults happened in the Yarmouth Road area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Both sexual assaults happened in the Yarmouth Road area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Both assaults began with a man approaching the women during the early hours of the morning, asking them for the time before assaulting them.

In the latest attack on Wednesday, June 26 at 6.45am, the victim was aware she was being followed on the river path under a bridge in Yarmouth Road, before the man asked her for the time.

He then put his arm around her shoulders and blocked her path, as he grabbed her t-shirt and exposed her chest.

After shouting out for help, the woman then threw her cup of coffee over the man and was thankfully able to escape.

The earlier attack happened at 6.55am on Friday, June 21 near the Territorial Army hall in Yarmouth Road, when a woman was approached by a man again asking for the time.

It is said the man continued to ask her questions before he put his arm around her and tried to kiss her.

The victim was able to push him and run to safety.

Both victims have given similar descriptions of the suspect, with police now believing the incidents to be linked.

The man is described as having dark skin and being between 5ft 7in and 6ft tall, aged in his mid-20s.

He is said to be of a slim build, with short, dark hair wearing dark clothes and spoke with an accent believed to be eastern European.

Police believe the man may have approached other women in similar circumstances.

Colin Kreidewolf, Labour councillor for the Westgate ward, said: "I'm horrified by any attack on women in our streets.

"It is extremely concerning that someone could do this in such a busy road at a time where you would expect it to be busy.

"My thoughts are with the victims and hopefully the police will be able to catch those responsible."

Those with information that could assist officers in their inquiry are asked to contact the Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101, quoting reference 36955/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.