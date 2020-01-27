E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A year in Yates: Our favourite club photos of 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:57 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 27 January 2020

An interesting pose in Yates in March 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

An interesting pose in Yates in March 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

From unusual fancy dress to questionable facial expressions, here are our favourite Yates photos from 2019. Do you recognise anyone?

He is having a blast! Picture: LICKLISTHe is having a blast! Picture: LICKLIST

Every Sunday Yates bar in Ipswich uploads a gallery of photos from the night before, featuring friends letting their hair down on the dance floor and celebrating the weekend in style.

We have scoured the galleries from last year and picked out our favourites to share with you and reminisce on the good times, as many wave goodbye to dry January and get ready for another year of partying.

Last year, there were hundreds of partygoers donning fancy dress costumes for occasions such as Halloween, Valentines Day, Easter, Christmas and of course a number of hen-do's in pink tutus.

Did you have a spooky night at Yates celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist, the club's photographers, have snapped thousands of photos in 2019 and here we have chosen some of the funniest to share with you in our gallery of the year.

Do you recognise a familiar face strutting their stuff on the dancefloor?

If so, share this article with them and tag them in the comments when it is shared on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page this evening.

The party gets underway at Yates in Ipswich. Picture: LICKLISTThe party gets underway at Yates in Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

You can take a look back at our weekly galleries here.

Were you dressed as a cheerleader in Yates Ipswich on Saturday 14 September? Picture: LICKLISTWere you dressed as a cheerleader in Yates Ipswich on Saturday 14 September? Picture: LICKLIST

Beers bigger than heads in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday 14 September. Picture: LICKLISTBeers bigger than heads in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday 14 September. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates on Saturday June 1? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates on Saturday June 1? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was full of people throwing shapes on the dancefloor Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich was full of people throwing shapes on the dancefloor Picture: LICKLIST

Another interesting pose in Yates Picture: LICKLISTAnother interesting pose in Yates Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you having a festive night out in Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLISTWere you having a festive night out in Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you getting into the festive spirit in Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLISTWere you getting into the festive spirit in Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on September 21? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates Ipswich on September 21? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates on Saturday 5 October? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying in Yates on Saturday 5 October? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out celebrating the New Year at Yates’ Prohibition Party? Picture: LICKLISTWere you out celebrating the New Year at Yates’ Prohibition Party? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out celebrating the New Year at Yates’ Prohibition Party? Picture: LICKLISTWere you out celebrating the New Year at Yates’ Prohibition Party? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you out celebrating the New Year at Yates’ Prohibition Party? Picture: LICKLISTWere you out celebrating the New Year at Yates’ Prohibition Party? Picture: LICKLIST

Yates on Saturday 28th December 2019. Picture: LicklistYates on Saturday 28th December 2019. Picture: Licklist

Yates on Saturday 28th December 2019. Picture: LicklistYates on Saturday 28th December 2019. Picture: Licklist

Yates on Saturday 28th December 2019. Picture: LicklistYates on Saturday 28th December 2019. Picture: Licklist

Were you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you at Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, May 11th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITSWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, April 20? Picture: LICKLIST Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, April 20? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates on Saturday 6 April? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Yates on Saturday 6 April? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you in Yates on Saturday 6 April? Picture: LICKLISTWere you in Yates on Saturday 6 April? Picture: LICKLIST

