Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Have you been snapped on camera in Yates over the bank holiday weekend?

PUBLISHED: 13:08 29 May 2019

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

Were you celebrating Theresa May's resignation at the weekend? See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in our latest Yates gallery.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Punters were out in full force on Saturday, May 25 as many were captured on camera enjoying themselves on the dance floor following the Prime Minister's resignation.

Young and old were pictured out in Yates in Ipswich - with many kick-starting the long bank holiday weekend with a night out on the town.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Some were photographed sharing shots, while others were snapped having a laugh with friends on the dance floor.

A total of 69 photos were taken by Licklist on Saturday, and we have chosen some of our favourites to show you all.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Do you recognise yourself in any of the photos? Make sure to tell your friends or tag them in the comments when it's posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page later today.

If you stayed in this weekend but have recently been throwing some shapes on the Yates dancefloor, be sure to check out our previous Yates galleries here.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exciting news – a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Missing Ipswich girl is found

Mya Singleton, from Ipswich, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exciting news – a gin parlour is opening in Ipswich

Owner and Landlord Ady Smith. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Crowds heading to Suffolk Show as weather provides the perfect boost

The showground from the 60-foot tower. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Brexiteer and Tory leadership hopeful Esther McVey to visit Ipswich

Conservative MP Esther McVey, potentially Theresa May's replacement, will speak to the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club and Milsoms Kesgrave Hall Picture: ESTHER MCVEY

Have you been snapped on camera in Yates over the bank holiday weekend?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday May 25? Picture: LICKLIST

WATCH: Take a trip up giant viewing tower with stunning views of Suffolk

The viewing tower is new for 2019. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Norwood agrees three-year Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists