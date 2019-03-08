Gallery

Were you out celebrating Harry Kane's hatrick at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

England cruised past Bulgaria at Wembley on Saturday thanks to Kane's hatrick which helped maintain their 100% record in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Were you out celebrating the result in Ipswich?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Take a look at our gallery from Saturday, September 7 in Ipswich's popular Yates nightclub and see if you can spot someone you know making some moves on the dance floor.

The club was booming with football fans celebrating the international win, which sees the team continue on the road to next summer's finals.

Licklist, the clubs photographers snapped 46 photos from the night - with friends putting on their best pout, throwing some shapes on the dance floor or sipping away on a cocktail.

We have chosen some of our favourite photos to share with you in this week's gallery.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

If you see someone you know make sure to share this article with them.

Stayed in on the sofa? Why not browse our previous Yates galleries here and see if you can spot yourself letting your hair down.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 7? Picture: LICKLIST