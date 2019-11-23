Gallery

Hen do's, fancy dress and crazy dance moves - check out this week's Yates gallery

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 23rd? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was packed on Saturday night with groups of friends celebrating special occasions - can you spot a familiar face among the crowds?

Revellers in Ipswich were out in force on Saturday evening after Town played a mediocre 1-1 draw at Portman Road, keeping their second place position behind tomorrow night's opponents Wycombe Wanderers.

The club's photographer Licklist, was kept busy on Saturday night snapping photographs of women dressed in pink for a hen party and others in a range of fancy dress costumes - with builders and pilots among the mix.

90 pictures were taken during the night and we have chosen our favourites to share with you in this week's gallery.

