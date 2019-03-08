Gallery

Is your photo in our Saturday night Yates gallery?

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Saturday was the last chance to catch a fireworks display in Ipswich - did you celebrate with a bang in Yates?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Revellers in Ipswich were out in force on Saturday night, unfazed by two weekends of partying for Halloween and Guy Fawkes night.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Club photographer Licklist was kept busy by groups hitting the town to blow off steam after another working week, enjoying a drink and having a dance.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

We have poured through the pictures from the night and put together the best to feature in this week's gallery - can you see yourself and your friends on the dancefloor?

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

If you spot them, make sure you share this or tag them on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

If this was your weekend off from partying and you were at home catching up on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday, you can see all our previous Yates galleries on our website, uploaded every Monday.

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST