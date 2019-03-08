Gallery

Were you spotted enjoying a Bank Holiday beer in Yates?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

It has been a scorching weekend in Ipswich and people have been heading to Yates to cool off with a pint of something refreshing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

With Ipswich Town's impressive win against Bolton, and the Ed Sheeran concerts boosting visitor numbers to the town, there has been plenty to celebrate for partygoers.

Yates, which was open until 3.30am, was advertising itself as the perfect place for concert goers to have a pint after attending Sheeran's gigs at Chantry Park.

It seemed a popular choice, as Yates photographers Licklist managed to capture 70 pictures of revellers smiling and dancing the night away.

We have chosen some of our favourite pictures from the night to share with you.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

If you spot anyone you know in our gallery make sure you tag them on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.



Read more: Have you been caught on camera in Yates over the weekend?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday 24? Picture: LICKLIST

You may also want to watch: