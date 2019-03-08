E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Did you celebrate the return of the Premier League in Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 14:47 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 12 August 2019

Were you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

The premier league returned to our screens this weekend, with many people heading out to bars in Ipswich to celebrate their teams first win of the season. Can you spot anyone in our Yates gallery?

Were you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was full of football fans and those looking to let their hair down over the weekend - after five of the Big Six secured goals galore on the first weekend of 2019/20 Premier League season.

You might spot yourself or a friend in our latest nightlife photo gallery, trying out some new dance moves or laughing away with friends.

Licklist, who take the photos at Yates every weekend, snapped nearly 75 photos on Saturday, August 10 - with many posing for pictures with fancy cocktails and others pulling faces with friends.

We've chosen our favourites to showcase with you in this week's gallery - can you spot someone you know?

Were you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLIST

If so make sure to share this gallery with them, or tag them in the comments once it is posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page this evening.

If you weren't pictured partying along in this week's gallery you can browse through our previous nightlife stories here.



























































































































































































































Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Would-be Ipswich MP brands northern bypass opponents ‘NIMBYs’

Tom Hunt, the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate for Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Major Ipswich road repairs with 24-7 closures move into next phase

The roadworks in Landseer Road, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Would-be Ipswich MP brands northern bypass opponents ‘NIMBYs’

Tom Hunt, the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate for Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich’s Lewis Ludlam named in England Rugby World Cup squad

Lewis Ludlam making his England debut against Wales ahead of the Rugby Union World Cup Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Keeper Norris out to stake his claim at Luton... and he’s got a history of scoring and saving penalties

Will Norris, on loan from Wolves, will make his Ipswich Town debut at Luton. Photo: Pagepix

Did you celebrate the return of the Premier League in Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates in Ipswich on the August 10? Picture: LICKLIST

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists