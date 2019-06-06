Partly Cloudy

Were you pictured partying in Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 11:29 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 08 July 2019

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

Did Licklist capture you drowning your sorrows in Ipswich after the Lionesses narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the world cup?

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

It was a sad end to the England women's team World Cup journey when they lost to Sweden on Saturday - but that didn't stop the people of Ipswich from letting their hair down.

The town was buzzing with people on Saturday night with party-goers throwing shapes on the dancefloor, sipping on colourful cocktails and joking around with friends.

Licklist captured 47 photos from the evening and we've gathered our favourites to share with you all.

Do you spot someone you know? Make sure you share this story with them by tagging them on Facebook when it is shared later this evening.

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

If you didn't make an appearance in the town this weekend why not check out our previous Yates galleries here and see if you can spot yourself.

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLISTYates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Can you spot yourself in the Ipswich Music Day crowds?

Kursk played the University of Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road is no more

The Flying Fish of Norwich Road, photographed in February 2016. The finial had stood at the apex of the roof since the building was erected in 1891 Picture: THE IPSWICH SOCIETY ARCHIVE COLLECTION

Revealed – Drugs and anti-social behaviour behind soaring number of tenancy court cases

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Children in care ‘at risk of being criminalised’, warns charity

Suffolk police attended a children's home more than 200 times in 2018 Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Community speedwatch behind thousands of motorists being caught in Suffolk

A member of the Safety Camera Partnership Team using the speed camera. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

