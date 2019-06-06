Gallery

Were you pictured partying in Yates on Saturday?

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Did Licklist capture you drowning your sorrows in Ipswich after the Lionesses narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the world cup?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

It was a sad end to the England women's team World Cup journey when they lost to Sweden on Saturday - but that didn't stop the people of Ipswich from letting their hair down.

The town was buzzing with people on Saturday night with party-goers throwing shapes on the dancefloor, sipping on colourful cocktails and joking around with friends.

Licklist captured 47 photos from the evening and we've gathered our favourites to share with you all.

Do you spot someone you know? Make sure you share this story with them by tagging them on Facebook when it is shared later this evening.

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

If you didn't make an appearance in the town this weekend why not check out our previous Yates galleries here and see if you can spot yourself.

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST Yates in Ipswich on 6 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST