Gallery

Were you pictured striking a pose in Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

The wet weather couldn't dampen spirits in Ipswich this weekend as hundreds were pictured partying in Yates on Saturday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Despite the huge downpour Ipswich was still packed with people, with many enjoying a night out with friends, others enjoying special occasions and lots of young people celebrating the end of exams and the beginning of a long hot summer.

Here we have chosen some of our favourite party pictures from Yates on Saturday night - see if you can spot yourself or your friends in our gallery below.

Licklist took 69 photos on the evening - but which one is your favourite?

Some people were captured in neon fancy dress, while others were snapped sipping on a cocktail and throwing some shapes on the dancefloor.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Do you recognise yourself in any of the photos we've chosen? Make sure to tell your friends or tag them in the comments when it's posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page this evening.

If the wet weather kept you tucked up on the sofa this weekend, be sure to check out our previous Yates galleries here to see if you can spot yourself.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST