Were you pictured striking a pose in Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 12:51 10 June 2019

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

The wet weather couldn't dampen spirits in Ipswich this weekend as hundreds were pictured partying in Yates on Saturday night.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 8? Picture: LICKLIST

Despite the huge downpour Ipswich was still packed with people, with many enjoying a night out with friends, others enjoying special occasions and lots of young people celebrating the end of exams and the beginning of a long hot summer.

Here we have chosen some of our favourite party pictures from Yates on Saturday night - see if you can spot yourself or your friends in our gallery below.

Licklist took 69 photos on the evening - but which one is your favourite?

Some people were captured in neon fancy dress, while others were snapped sipping on a cocktail and throwing some shapes on the dancefloor.

Do you recognise yourself in any of the photos we've chosen? Make sure to tell your friends or tag them in the comments when it's posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page this evening.

If the wet weather kept you tucked up on the sofa this weekend, be sure to check out our previous Yates galleries here to see if you can spot yourself.

Most Read

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Today is the day – meet the man behind a million sausages

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co is celebrating three decades on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

Wet weather warning remains in place for region

The Met Office warns heavy rain could cause localised flooding on Monday Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

