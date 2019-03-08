E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Were you pictured in Yates celebrating Town's unbeaten start?

PUBLISHED: 11:29 16 September 2019

Were you pictured partying in Yates on Saturday? Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

Saturday saw the Tractor Boys endure a goalless game against Doncaster Rovers moving them back up to the second spot. Did you enjoy a few drinks in Yates to celebrate?

Can a goalless home draw ever be considered a 'positive point?' for a team hoping for promotion at the very least? Despite Ipswich playing far from their best, the town was booming with those celebrating their position in League One on Saturday night.

Yates in Ipswich was full of football fans and other groups of people looking to let their hair down on the popular bar's dance floor.

There were groups in fancy dress, friends sharing a keg of beer, and others pulling faces at the photographer, who snapped 69 photos during the night.

We have picked a selection of our favourites to share with you in this week's gallery.

See if you can spot someone you know and make sure to share this article with them.

If you spent your Saturday night on the sofa you can look at our previous Yates galleries here to see if you can see yourself enjoying a previous night out.

