Gallery

Do you see a familiar face in this week's Yates gallery?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Licklist

It was another busy night in Ipswich this weekend, and Yates bar was buzzing with party-goers letting their hair down on the dancefloor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist, the club's photographers, snapped 77 pictures across the evening, with some featuring groups of friends gathering around a colourful cocktail and others pulling their best moves out on the dancefloor.

Here we have chosen some of our favourite photos to be featured in this week's gallery - do you recognise anyone you know?

Make sure you share this article with your friends if they feature and tag them on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page when the story is shared this evening.

If you opted for a Saturday night on the sofa watching the new celebrity X Factor instead of hitting the town, you can check out our previous Yates galleries which are uploaded every Monday here.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST