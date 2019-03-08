E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you been caught on camera in Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 16:29 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 30 September 2019

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

The town's nightlife scene was buzzing at the weekend as thousands were out spending their payday cheques after it dropped into their bank accounts on Friday.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was busy once again, with the club's photographers Licklist snapping 67 photos during the evening.

Here we have chosen our favourite photos from the bunch to feature in our gallery.

There were groups of friends sharing cocktails, others pouting for pictures and some showing their best moves on the dancefloor.

If you can spot someone you know make sure to share this article with them and tag them in the comments when it is shared on Facebook later this evening.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Was the sofa more tempting than any shots this weekend? Check out our previous Yates galleries to see if you can spot yourself on a recent night out.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Man who killed friend ‘showed no signs of increased risk to public’ - report

Jason Miller, who stabbed Russell Capon to death

Thousands have their say on Ipswich northern bypass in Suffolk survey

Hundreds of people took part in a march against the bypass through Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

St Francis Tower – What we’ve learned about safety of tower block a year on

Cladding has been removed from the outside of St Francis Tower on Franciscan Way in Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry

Most Read

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Man who killed friend ‘showed no signs of increased risk to public’ - report

Jason Miller, who stabbed Russell Capon to death

Thousands have their say on Ipswich northern bypass in Suffolk survey

Hundreds of people took part in a march against the bypass through Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

St Francis Tower – What we’ve learned about safety of tower block a year on

Cladding has been removed from the outside of St Francis Tower on Franciscan Way in Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Have you been caught on camera in Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, September 28th? Picture: LICKLIST

Thousands have their say on Ipswich northern bypass in Suffolk survey

Hundreds of people took part in a march against the bypass through Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

St Francis Tower – What we’ve learned about safety of tower block a year on

Cladding has been removed from the outside of St Francis Tower on Franciscan Way in Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry

‘He’s a little magician with the ball... he’s that good’ - Jackson hails Town team-mate Judge

Kayden Jackson believes Ipswich Town are lucky to have midfielder Alan Judge, Picture: STEVE WALLER

Seafood beach hut blaze was arson, confirms police

The fire, which was attended by firefighters and police officers, destroyed the beach hut that had been renovated into a popular local business Picture: ALAN BOYLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists