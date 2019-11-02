E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Were you caught on camera in Yates on Saturday after the Rugby World Cup final?

PUBLISHED: 12:29 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 05 November 2019

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

The spooky celebrations continued in Ipswich this weekend as revellers enjoyed a second stint of dressing up for Halloween.

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

But sadly there wasn't a lot to celebrate, as England fans were pictured drowning their sorrows after losing 32-12 to South Africa who became the newly crowned World Cup winners.

Despite the loss, pubs and bars across Ipswich were booming with sports fans and those dressing up as devils and witches in the last chance to paint their faces for Halloween.

In this week's gallery there are some great costumes on show - with some dressed as the Joker, Poison Ivy and even a unicorn.

Licklist, the club's photographers took 86 photos on Saturday and here we have chosen our favourites to share with you.

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Can you spot anyone you know in this week's gallery? Make sure you tag them in this article when it's shared on Facebook.

If you decided to go and watch a fireworks display instead of going out, then see if you recognise a familiar face in one of our previous nightlife galleries.

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘So cruel’: Injured and dead birds found near community centre

Mr Aston said the bird was found with a broken left wing Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich among disadvantaged areas to see government school funding boost

Suffolk GCSE pupils are offered tuition at the University of Suffolk as part of government Opportunity Area funding Picture: GREGG BROWN

Were you caught on camera in Yates on Saturday after the Rugby World Cup final?

Were you partying at Yates, celebrating the second weekend of halloween fun? Picture: LICKLIST

Cycle broken, top half block and a Suffolk boy – The lowdown on AFC Rochdale

Rochdale teenager Luke Matheson, 16, celebrates his equaliser at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Photo: PA

Ipswich teenage racer defies health problems to win trial with top kart team

Jack Ferguson before his most recent race, where he secured another first place finish Picture: JACK FERGUSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists