SEE INSIDE Yaya's House - a brand new role play town opening this weekend

Yaya's House, a new chidlrens' centre has opened in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Boond

A role play centre opening in Hintlesham this weekend is offering 10 special areas for children to play, including a fire station, vets and tea room.

Owner Yazmin Mayer, Yaya's House, a new soft play centre has opened in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Owner Yazmin Mayer, Yaya's House, a new soft play centre has opened in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Yaya's House is the brainchild of Yazmin Mayer, 29, a former maternity nurse, who got inspiration for the new play centre after travelling the world as a nanny.

Miss Mayer, who had been scouring Suffolk for somewhere to open a role play town and cafe, said: "Birch Farm came up and I went OK let's do this.

"The idea of Yaya's house is that it is somewhere inclusive with a calmer vibe - I don't want anyone to feel like they can't come here.

Yaya's House offers themed play zones for youngsters to explore in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Yaya's House offers themed play zones for youngsters to explore in Hintlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It is all about the children learning through play. As well as the 10 different role play areas we have a separate baby corner and a sensory room."

There is no age limit at Yaya's House - though the role play town has been made with children aged 0 - 7 in mind.

There is also a cafe for grown ups and little ones to enjoy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND There is also a cafe for grown ups and little ones to enjoy Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Families will be able to get a bite to eat in the adjoining cafe which will serve coffee, cake and a balanced children's menu.

The role play centre opens tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, in what was a nursery building at Birch Farm.

It will be opened by Oliver, a little boy that Miss Mayer used to look after when she was a nanny.

The centre has play equipment for children of all ages Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The centre has play equipment for children of all ages Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Miss Mayer said Oliver is very excited about his important role and he has described it as: "The best thing that has happened to him all year."

In the coming months a beauticians and crèche will open at Yaya's House meaning your child can be looked after as you have a beauty appointment.

You can find out more about Yaya's house by visiting their website here.



