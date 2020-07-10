Why you should wear blue for healthcare heroes this month

Staff, patients and their families have all been encouraged to wear blue for healthcare workers Picture: THE PEPPER FAMILY THE PEPPER FAMILY

An Ipswich hospice has shown its support for the ‘Year of the Nurse’ by encouraging staff and relatives to wear blue for health workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Philip Mann with his wife Audrey, who was cared for by St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich Picture: PHILIP MANN Philip Mann with his wife Audrey, who was cared for by St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich Picture: PHILIP MANN

St Elizabeth Hospice is among the centres across the country paying thanks to those across the healthcare system this month, as part of initiatives created by both the World Health Organisation and the NHS.

This week the hospice created a sea of blue across its Foxhall Road site, from dresses to shirts and even PPE masks. Relatives of patients were also encouraged to take part from their homes in celebration of workers not only in the UK, but across the world throughout the month.

While celebrating, families have also shown their gratitude to those at the hospice via social media testimonials.

Philip Mann, whose wife Audrey was cared for by the hospice, said: “The amazing care from the hospice team, who visited every morning and evening, gave Audrey the dignity and love she needed to feel as comfortable as possible in her last few days.

Sarah Empson, nurse at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE Sarah Empson, nurse at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

“You were all such an encouragement to us, thank you. We, in turn, would like to encourage you, and cheer you on in the greet work you are doing.”

Sarah Empson, a nurse at the hospice, said the little things that make a patient’s day are what make nursing such a rewarding job.

She said: “Year of the Nurse gives us recognition for all the team’s work and it feels like we’re one big community together. It is so rewarding helping families and patients get through their difficult times and making their lives better.

“The most memorable moments on the job have been getting a patient ready for their wedding day and helping to organise a princess party for a patient’s daughter. It is those little things that can make their day.”

The hospice is continuing its appeal to help counteract the financial impact of coronavirus on the charity, with lockdown seeing the closure of all of its 31 shops, while community fundraising ground to a near total halt.

Hannah Bloom, director of income generation at the hospice, added this year is “more important than ever” to celebrate the hard work of healthcare workers.

She added: “The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has shone the spotlight on the great work of nurses across the globe and the Year of the Nurse initiative is a timely opportunity to unite and celebrate these individuals.

“It has been so nice to see staff and the families of patients coming together to share their messages of thanks and to wear blue in support of our key workers and it has also been an opportunity to showcase the importance of our #HereTogether appeal which is proving to be a great support to the hospice during lockdown.” Those who would like to donate can so here.