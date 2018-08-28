Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 12:40 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 18 January 2019

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

It has been turning heads across town - but just what is this mysterious vehicle driving around the streets of Ipswich?

Several passers by have reported seeing the yellow vehicle around the Suffolk town in recent weeks, with it last spotted today (Friday, January 18) by one of our journalists in Commercial Road, heading towards West End Road.

The banana-shaped car or bike - to the casual eye, it is not entirely clear which - appears to have three wheels, with two and the front and one at the back, and is only a few feet high.

There barely even looks to be room for a driver, although it would appear a hatch opens on the roof for someone to climb into.

It certainly does not lack speed though, as the vehicle had no problem keeping up with with full-powered petrol engined cars on at the Commercial Road crossroads with Princes Street.

■ Do you know what the vehicle is or who it belongs to? Contact us via email

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin brings Brexit message to Ipswich’s Cricketers pub

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jailed burglar given extra two years and five months in prison after admitting more crimes

Braybrook was convicted of eight burglaries in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues interested in Rangers right-back Hodson

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover.

Joyriding burglars stole car after taking jewellery

The burglary happened in the Chantry area of Ipswich, with a Ford Focus ST stolen in the Eccles Road/Woolverstone Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists