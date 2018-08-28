What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH Archant

It has been turning heads across town - but just what is this mysterious vehicle driving around the streets of Ipswich?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Several passers by have reported seeing the yellow vehicle around the Suffolk town in recent weeks, with it last spotted today (Friday, January 18) by one of our journalists in Commercial Road, heading towards West End Road.

The banana-shaped car or bike - to the casual eye, it is not entirely clear which - appears to have three wheels, with two and the front and one at the back, and is only a few feet high.

There barely even looks to be room for a driver, although it would appear a hatch opens on the roof for someone to climb into.

It certainly does not lack speed though, as the vehicle had no problem keeping up with with full-powered petrol engined cars on at the Commercial Road crossroads with Princes Street.

■ Do you know what the vehicle is or who it belongs to? Contact us via email