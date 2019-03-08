Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday

Forecasters are predicting a wet day for much of Suffolk and north Essex.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for Monday after a weekend of wet and windy weather; from 10am until 7pm tonight.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some disruption," warned the Met Office.

The warning covers much of the east of Suffolk, as far as Aldeburgh and down through into north Essex.

More northerly and westerly parts of the county may escape the worst of the weather.

The warning suggests that "there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."