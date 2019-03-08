E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

PUBLISHED: 08:54 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:54 12 August 2019

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Forecasters are predicting a wet day for much of Suffolk and north Essex.

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for Monday after a weekend of wet and windy weather; from 10am until 7pm tonight.

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some disruption," warned the Met Office.

You may also want to watch:

The warning covers much of the east of Suffolk, as far as Aldeburgh and down through into north Essex.

More northerly and westerly parts of the county may escape the worst of the weather.

The warning suggests that "there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Would-be Ipswich MP brands northern bypass opponents ‘NIMBYs’

Tom Hunt, the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate for Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Nursery staff ‘devastated’ after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Presmere Day Nursery in Petistree near Woodbridge, which has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: PRESMERE DAY NURSERY

Is there an Ed Sheeran pop-up shop coming to Ipswich?

New signs have gone up in the shop on Ipswich's Butter Market Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Would-be Ipswich MP brands northern bypass opponents ‘NIMBYs’

Tom Hunt, the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate for Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Nursery staff ‘devastated’ after ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

Presmere Day Nursery in Petistree near Woodbridge, which has been rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted Picture: PRESMERE DAY NURSERY

Is there an Ed Sheeran pop-up shop coming to Ipswich?

New signs have gone up in the shop on Ipswich's Butter Market Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

BANNED! Ipswich Witches blow as star rider handed suspension. Louis to appeal

Facing a 10-day ban, Edward Kennett Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kart racer joins autism team for endurance race

Jack Ferguson (far left) and Team RWA Picture: TEAM BRIT

Warning for thunderstorms across southeast England

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

Council looks at buying riverside development to save it for the community

The Whisstocks development was completed in 2017 but the Chandlery building has remained empty, l-r, James Wilson from contractors RG Carter and Julian Wells, director of FW Properties Picture: GREGG BROWN

North Stander: If only he’d hoofed that ball... But I’d stick with Chambers

Skipper Luke Chambers with his hands on his hips after a mistake lead to Sunderland's equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists