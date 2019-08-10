Yellow weather warning issued as gusts of 60mph set to hit the region

Highways England will be monitoring windspeeds through the morning to see if restrictions need to be put in place on the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB (c) copyright citizenside.com

A yellow weather warning for wind has been put in place for Suffolk and Essex today - as gusts of up to 60mph are set to blast the region.

The high winds are expected to be at their height at around midday, getting slowly stronger through the morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the south of England, saying that the high winds are 'expected to cause some disruption'.

All eyes will be on the Orwell Bridge as Highways England protocol advises that restrictions are put in place on the bridge with wind speeds between 45mph and 60mph and a closure when it goes beyond 60mph.

However, winds of 49mph have closed the bridge before.

A spokesman for Highways England said it would review weather conditions in the morning to see if restrictions are necessary.

Phil Garner, forecaster at Weatherquest, said the wind is set to pick up through the morning and will not ease until around 6pm.

He said: "The winds will pick up through Saturday and will be strongest through the middle part of the day.

"We could be looking at gusts of 60mph inland and on the coast.

"The winds will be with us most of the day but should ease down at around 6pm in the evening.

"But the winds will be at around 50 or 60mph through much of the day. There will also be one or two showers coming though at the coast. But most of the day will be dry with some sunny spells."

As a result of the predicted high winds, Ipswich Borough Council is advising visitors to take care in parks and open spaces.

Staff will be monitoring the strength of the winds throughout the day and have confirmed that it will close the town's parks if necessary.

A spokesman said: "Many open spaces cannot be locked so we do want people to be mindful of the conditions and to stay safe until the wind dies down."

Currently, all parks and the cemeteries are set to open as normal in the morning.

Any updates will be posted on Twitter @ipswichgov

Mr Garner added: "The winds will be a lot lighter on Sunday," he said.

"It will be dry in the morning, picking up with a few showers in the afternoon.

"There could also be the chance of the odd sharp shower."