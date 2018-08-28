Partly Cloudy

No plans to close Orwell Bridge despite weather warning for high winds in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:27 26 January 2019

Highways England have told ipsich drivers that they have no plans to close the Orwell Bridge despite high winds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Highways England have told ipsich drivers that they have no plans to close the Orwell Bridge despite high winds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents in Ipswich have been advised there are no plans to close the Orwell Bridge on Sunday despite a yellow weather warning for high winds being put in place for the east of England.

The weather warning has been implemented between 8am and 9pm on Sunday, January 27 for much of the eastern side of the country, with wind speeds expected to reach 55 miles per hour in East Anglia.

However, Highways England have said that they currently do not have plans to close the bridge.

However if conditions were more severe than expected they could still make a decision to shut the road.

The Met Office, who have put the warning in place, have forecast strong northerly winds throughout Sunday.

They advise on their website that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, including high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

They have also advised residents that some short term loss of power is possible and that some coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by spray and large waves.

