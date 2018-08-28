Yellow weather warning issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex. Photo by Simon Finlay Archant Norfolk Copyright

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for strong winds in the east of England with gusts of 60mph predicted this evening.

The warning stretches from tonight to Saturday, February 9 – with very strong winds expected on Wednesday night across southern and central parts of the UK.

Strongest winds will be seen across South West England and the South and West Wales late into Wednesday evening, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph on coasts and 50 to 60 mph inland.

Elsewhere winds will be strongest after midnight, with gusts of 60 mph on coasts and 50 mph inland before easing during Thursday morning.

A spokesman for Highways East, said: “The Orwell Bridge is not expected to close at this time but we will be monitoring the wind throughout the evening.

“In Ipswich it is expected to be highs of 45mph, but if it reaches 60mph then we will make the decision to close the bridge.”

There is then forecast to be a spell of very strong winds across Suffolk on Friday, February 8 from 12pm heading into Saturday, February 9 at 6pm.

It’s also possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray or large waves.

The warning says there may be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport across the next few days – including for high-sided vehicles crossing bridges.

There has been no indication from Highways East as to whether this wind warning will close the Orwell Bridge.