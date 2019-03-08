Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Second yellow weather warning issued as strong winds and hail continue

PUBLISHED: 14:15 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 14 March 2019

Dudley the cockapoo enjoys the wind in Ipswich from Storm Gareth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dudley the cockapoo enjoys the wind in Ipswich from Storm Gareth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk is set to get a second onslaught from Storm Gareth this weekend with a second yellow weather warning issued and threats of 60mph winds and hail storms on the horizon.

Wind speeds this weekend could top the 53mph gusts that were recorded in Mildenhall this morning as Suffolk continues to suffer at the hands of Storm Gareth.

This afternoon should remain largely calm but a fresh spell of strong winds is expected to hit Suffolk from Saturday morning with a yellow wind warning in place between 4am and 9pm.

Chris Bell, a weather forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “We will continue to see high wind speeds this afternoon of 50 to 55mph, but winds should ease off into the evening.”

Thursday evening will be less windy and dry at first but light rain showers are expected at the end of the night and into tomorrow morning.

On Friday morning wind speeds will be their highest at around 10am to 11am but should ease off again by 4pm.

Mr Bell added: “There is a possibility of light showers throughout Friday and they will get heavier in the evening and into Saturday morning.”

The Met Office have issued wind warnings for Saturday, advising that there could be “delays to public transport, with longer journey times for rail and bus services”.

Mr Bell said: “Wind speeds will be light in the early hours of Saturday morning, but gusts could pick up later in the morning and into the afternoon. Speeds of 50 to 60mph are expected.

“On Saturday night winds should ease off and on Sunday they will be less blustery, with highs of 35 to 45mph. There is also a risk of hail throughout Sunday.”

He predicts that next week the weather will be much more settled.

He added: “The weather will be dry as a result of higher pressures - possibly leading to warmer temperatures.”

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich is currently open and Highways England are monitoring the situation closely with the Met Office and we will bring you any updates.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Relief for rush-hour motorists as Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN - for now

Highways England will be monitoring windspeeds to see if it is neccessary to close the Orwell Bridge Picture: ARCHANT

Big interview: Cole Skuse on ‘surreal’ relegation fight, why pay cuts would be fair and the future for him and Chambers

Cole Skuse on the bench at Bristol City. Photo: Pagepix

‘We need to be more ruthless’ - Leiston boss Boardley on cup win over Town

Leiston substitute Harrison Bacon (No.12) fires home his side’s 92nd minute winner in the Suffolk Premier Cup Semi-Final versus Ipswich Town Under-18s. Picture: SUFFOLK FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists