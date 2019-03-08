Second yellow weather warning issued as strong winds and hail continue

Dudley the cockapoo enjoys the wind in Ipswich from Storm Gareth. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk is set to get a second onslaught from Storm Gareth this weekend with a second yellow weather warning issued and threats of 60mph winds and hail storms on the horizon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wind speeds this weekend could top the 53mph gusts that were recorded in Mildenhall this morning as Suffolk continues to suffer at the hands of Storm Gareth.

This afternoon should remain largely calm but a fresh spell of strong winds is expected to hit Suffolk from Saturday morning with a yellow wind warning in place between 4am and 9pm.

Chris Bell, a weather forecaster for Weatherquest, said: “We will continue to see high wind speeds this afternoon of 50 to 55mph, but winds should ease off into the evening.”

Thursday evening will be less windy and dry at first but light rain showers are expected at the end of the night and into tomorrow morning.

On Friday morning wind speeds will be their highest at around 10am to 11am but should ease off again by 4pm.

Mr Bell added: “There is a possibility of light showers throughout Friday and they will get heavier in the evening and into Saturday morning.”

The Met Office have issued wind warnings for Saturday, advising that there could be “delays to public transport, with longer journey times for rail and bus services”.

Mr Bell said: “Wind speeds will be light in the early hours of Saturday morning, but gusts could pick up later in the morning and into the afternoon. Speeds of 50 to 60mph are expected.

“On Saturday night winds should ease off and on Sunday they will be less blustery, with highs of 35 to 45mph. There is also a risk of hail throughout Sunday.”

He predicts that next week the weather will be much more settled.

He added: “The weather will be dry as a result of higher pressures - possibly leading to warmer temperatures.”

The Orwell Bridge in Ipswich is currently open and Highways England are monitoring the situation closely with the Met Office and we will bring you any updates.