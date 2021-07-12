News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Upsetting and scary' - Neighbours react to high-rise Ipswich flat fire

Michael Steward

Published: 4:35 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 4:39 PM July 12, 2021
A fire engine on the scene in Yeoman Close

A total of 13 fire engines are at the scene in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Neighbours have spoken of their distress and sadness after a blaze broke out at a high-rise block of flats in Ipswich. 

Firefighters currently remain at the scene of the blaze in Yeoman Close, off Yarmouth Road in the town

The building has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said. 

A woman, who did not want to be named and whose partner lives in the building, said: “He’s lived here for nine or 10 years.

"It’s so upsetting that this is people’s homes. Something has clearly gone wrong here."

Firefighters tackle the fire at the high-rise block of flats in Ipswich

Firefighters tackle the blaze at Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Another person, who asked not to be named said: "It’s so sad to see something like this happen."

Yeoman Close Ipswich fire

A firefighter at the scene of the flats blaze in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Becky McAllum, who lives in an adjacent flat, said her flat was on fire a couple of months ago. 

A man, who lives opposite the building, said: “I was just in my flat and started to smell burning, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“My girlfriend went to the shops and that’s when she saw all the fire engines. 

“You can just smell the burning."

Fire yeoman close ipswich

The fire has affected the fourth floor of the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Another woman added: "It's scary."

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

