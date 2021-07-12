'Upsetting and scary' - Neighbours react to high-rise Ipswich flat fire

Video

Published: 4:35 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 4:39 PM July 12, 2021

Neighbours have spoken of their distress and sadness after a blaze broke out at a high-rise block of flats in Ipswich.

Firefighters currently remain at the scene of the blaze in Yeoman Close, off Yarmouth Road in the town.

The building has been evacuated and everyone is accounted for, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

A woman, who did not want to be named and whose partner lives in the building, said: “He’s lived here for nine or 10 years.

"It’s so upsetting that this is people’s homes. Something has clearly gone wrong here."

Another person, who asked not to be named said: "It’s so sad to see something like this happen."

Becky McAllum, who lives in an adjacent flat, said her flat was on fire a couple of months ago.

A man, who lives opposite the building, said: “I was just in my flat and started to smell burning, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“My girlfriend went to the shops and that’s when she saw all the fire engines.

“You can just smell the burning."

Another woman added: "It's scary."