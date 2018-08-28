Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Find out what it is like to be homeless at Ipswich sleep out event

PUBLISHED: 19:37 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:51 24 January 2019

YMCA Trinity Group is holding a sleep out at Portman Road in Ipswich. Picture: IAN BURT

YMCA Trinity Group is holding a sleep out at Portman Road in Ipswich. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant 2018

It is something we all dread and hope we will never have to experience.

But now a charity is urging people to give up warmth and comfort for just one night so we can feel greater empathy with those who a regularly forced to sleep rough in freezing cold conditions.

YMCA Trinity Group’s Sleep Easy event at Ipswich Town Football Club’s Portman Road ground on Friday, March 8 is designed to raise money for the charity’s work finding accommodation for homeless people.

But it is also hoped the event on Friday, March 8, which starts at 7pm, will allow people to gain a greater understanding of just how hard life is on the streets, particularly in freezing cold temperatures.

It follows a similar event which was held by the Benjamin Foundation in the car park of Birketts’ Ipswich office on Friday, November 2.

Jonathan Martin, YMCA Trinity Group chief executive, said: “Most people might be surprised to realise that most homeless people don’t in fact live on the street.

“Almost 70% live in temporary accommodation, and that’s where YMCA provides vital support.

“Our Sleep Easy event is all about raising awareness of the plight of homelessness among young people – they are often the most affected by this situation, often moving from place to place and staying on a friend’s sofa.

“Our aim is to help young people realise their full potential and we’re calling on our local community to sign up to help us support young people today and into the future.”

From 2017-18 the charity housed and supported over 650 people in its supported accommodation across the region.

Lee O’Neill, general manager football operations at Ipswich Town Football Club, added: “Homelessness is such a big issue in our town – and it’s not just a problem that is faced in the winter, as we may often suspect.

“We’re inviting all of our local community to take part in this major fundraising event, from which we hope to raise over £10,000 for YMCA Trinity Group, all with the aim of combatting youth homelessness in Ipswich.”

Participants will be provided with hot refreshments, entertainment and materials to make a shelter. Sleeping outside,

To sign up for Sleep Easy, see here.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fresh warning after ‘silver taxi’ approaches children in Ipswich

St Alban's Catholic High School has sent a warning letter out to parents Picture: SIMON PARKER

Council calls in expert to look at Ipswich Cornhill after tragic accident

The investigation will look at all aspects of safety on the Cornhill. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

Chinese tech giant Huawei denies it is quitting Suffolk

BT's Adastral Park complex at Martlesham.

Parking price hikes at Greater Anglia stations ‘a kick in the teeth’

Derek Monnery is upset over car parking charges at Greater Anglia stations, including Ipswich, Stowmarket, Manningtree and Colchester Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists