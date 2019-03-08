Partly Cloudy

YouTube BMX star meets fans to spread anti-knife message

PUBLISHED: 13:09 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 22 July 2019

Ryan Taylor met Ipswich's MP Sandy Martin at the Swerve Sunday event on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGS

Ryan Taylor met Ipswich's MP Sandy Martin at the Swerve Sunday event on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGS

Archant

BMX social media sensation Ryan Taylor met a large group of teenagers on the Waterfront before joining in with their cycle ride around Ipswich.

BMX YouTube star Ryan Taylor had a crowd of teenagers chanting his name on Ipswich Waterfront yesterday Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGSBMX YouTube star Ryan Taylor had a crowd of teenagers chanting his name on Ipswich Waterfront yesterday Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGS

Mr Taylor was in Ipswich to support 'Swerve Sunday', an anti-knife crime movement made famous by Stormzy which encourages teenagers to "put down their knives" and "pick up their bikes".

With 1.8million subscribers on YouTube and 421,000 followers on Instagram, Mr Taylor's visit was hotly anticipated and teenagers chanted his name when he arrived on the Waterfront.

Supported by community action group Ipswich Against Gangs, Mr Taylor met many young men that are passionate about doing something to put a stop to knife crime in Ipswich.

Tye Read, 15, came up with the idea of setting up the event in Ipswich.

From left, event organiser Tye Read meeting MP for Ipswich Sandy Martin Picture: ARCHANTFrom left, event organiser Tye Read meeting MP for Ipswich Sandy Martin Picture: ARCHANT

He said: "Swerve Sunday is a chance to show your skills and for the kids to get away from knife crime."

MP for Ipswich Sandy Martin, who cycled down to the Waterfront to show his support, said: "We need to make sure teenagers don't feel like they are being discriminated against just because they are teenagers and we need to give them the space and support to do things that engage their skills."

Bobby Billingham, 19, who came to Ipswich for the event has previously been given a bike by Stormzy. Mr Billingham described the gathering on the Waterfront as: "One of the biggest Swerve Sundays I have ever been to."

Younger children were welcome at Sweve Sunday on the Waterfront which was supported by Ipswich Against Gangs Picture: ARCHANTYounger children were welcome at Sweve Sunday on the Waterfront which was supported by Ipswich Against Gangs Picture: ARCHANT

Read more: Father and stepmother of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens open youth club in bid to rebuild sense of community

A large crowd of teenagers gathered to support the anti-knife movement Swerve Sunday Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGSA large crowd of teenagers gathered to support the anti-knife movement Swerve Sunday Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGS

Left to right: You Tubers bovloggs and Ryan Taylor Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGSLeft to right: You Tubers bovloggs and Ryan Taylor Picture: IPSWICH AGAINST GANGS

