YouTube BMX star meets fans to spread anti-knife message
PUBLISHED: 13:09 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 22 July 2019
Archant
BMX social media sensation Ryan Taylor met a large group of teenagers on the Waterfront before joining in with their cycle ride around Ipswich.
Mr Taylor was in Ipswich to support 'Swerve Sunday', an anti-knife crime movement made famous by Stormzy which encourages teenagers to "put down their knives" and "pick up their bikes".
With 1.8million subscribers on YouTube and 421,000 followers on Instagram, Mr Taylor's visit was hotly anticipated and teenagers chanted his name when he arrived on the Waterfront.
Supported by community action group Ipswich Against Gangs, Mr Taylor met many young men that are passionate about doing something to put a stop to knife crime in Ipswich.
Tye Read, 15, came up with the idea of setting up the event in Ipswich.
He said: "Swerve Sunday is a chance to show your skills and for the kids to get away from knife crime."
MP for Ipswich Sandy Martin, who cycled down to the Waterfront to show his support, said: "We need to make sure teenagers don't feel like they are being discriminated against just because they are teenagers and we need to give them the space and support to do things that engage their skills."
Bobby Billingham, 19, who came to Ipswich for the event has previously been given a bike by Stormzy. Mr Billingham described the gathering on the Waterfront as: "One of the biggest Swerve Sundays I have ever been to."
