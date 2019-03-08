11-year-old cyclist involved in collision with car in Kesgrave

A boy was involved in a collision in Fentons Way in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

An 11-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a car in Kesgrave this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, in Fentons Way in Grange Farm, close to Scopes Road, at around 8.25am today, Wednesday, July 10.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the collision involved a young cyclist and a car.

You may also want to watch:

He said the youngster was not injured in the collision and that an ambulance that had been sent to the scene was later stood down.

"It was an 11-year-old boy," he said.

"He was uninjured and no ambulance was required."

The road remained opened while officers worked at the scene.