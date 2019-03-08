Heavy Showers

11-year-old cyclist involved in collision with car in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 12:41 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 10 July 2019

A boy was involved in a collision in Fentons Way in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A boy was involved in a collision in Fentons Way in Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

An 11-year-old cyclist was involved in a collision with a car in Kesgrave this morning.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, in Fentons Way in Grange Farm, close to Scopes Road, at around 8.25am today, Wednesday, July 10.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the collision involved a young cyclist and a car.

He said the youngster was not injured in the collision and that an ambulance that had been sent to the scene was later stood down.

"It was an 11-year-old boy," he said.

"He was uninjured and no ambulance was required."

The road remained opened while officers worked at the scene.

